Iraqi facing deportation after aiding military takes refuge

An Iraqi man who fled to the U.S. during the Gulf War and trained tens of thousands of American soldiers is facing deportation orders that could lead to his death in his homeland, his supporters say.



Al-bumohammed is one of the 1,400 Iraqis under deportation orders in the U.S. Some, like Al-bumohammed, have faced the orders for years because they committed crimes.



A federal judge this week halted the deportation of Iraqi nationals like Al-bumohammed, including many Christians fearing persecution, while courts review the orders to remove them from the U.S.



In a letter to acting ICE director Thomas Homan, Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester pleaded that Al-bumohammed be allowed to stay in the U.S. based on his service with the military and his health problems.

...