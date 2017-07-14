U.S. brokers Israel-Palestine water deal

Israel and the Palestinians said Thursday they reached a water-sharing deal to bring relief to parched Palestinian communities, a modest but promising breakthrough announced during the visit by the U.S. Mideast envoy. Jason Greenblatt, who helped mediate the water deal as part of the Trump administration's efforts to revive the moribund peace process, expressed hope that it would lead to more progress on other, far more contentious issues.



Greenblatt added that Israel would sell up to 33 million cubic meters of water to the Palestinians annually at a reduced rate.



Greenblatt declined to comment on the administration's efforts to get peace talks back on track, but all sides expressed hope that the water deal could serve as a jumping off point for further agreements.



President Donald Trump has tasked Greenblatt with kick-starting long-moribund peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

