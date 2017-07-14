Prisoner aid cut could trigger Palestinian crisis: activists

International pressure on the Palestinian Authority to halt payments to the families of Palestinians held in Israeli jails, including those convicted of attacks, could trigger political crisis, rights groups say. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is caught between pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and a potential backlash from Palestinians, most of whom view their prisoners as heroes.



Palestinian officials say some 850,000 people have spent time in Israeli prisons in the 50 years since Israel seized the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Middle East war.



The Palestinian Authority has until now made regular payments to prisoners' families based on the length of their sentence.



They range from $400 per month for relatives of prisoners incarcerated for up to three years, rising to $2,200 for family members of those sentenced to 18-20 years.



Palestinian sources involved with prisoner affairs told AFP on condition of anonymity that the PA had suspended payments to families of 277 prisoners and ex-prisoners at the beginning of June.

