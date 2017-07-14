Palestinian MP gets six months in Israel jail without trial

Prominent Palestinian politician and rights campaigner Khalida Jarrar has been ordered detained for six months without trial by Israeli authorities, a rights group said.



Jarrar is a senior figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a Marxist party considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.



The 54-year-old had only been released in June 2016 after 14 months in an Israeli jail for allegedly encouraging attacks against Israelis.

