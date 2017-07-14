ByLock, the key app in Turkey’s coup bid?

It's the app Ankara says provided the messaging hub for many of the suspected plotters who took part in last year's failed coup.



An NBA star is also charged with being a user.



Some of those caught up in the investigation have either denied use of the app or having any link to the Gulen movement.



Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) began decrypting messages sent on the app in May 2015, according to Turkish officials.



To get the app, users have to download a file, cybersecurity expert Alper Basaran said.



Once a user has ByLock – unlike with WhatsApp where users need an individual's mobile number to make contact – people can only communicate with each other if they know the person's user ID.



According to MIT, there were over 215,000 ByLock users.



Officials have most recently said the movement's members were now using an app called "Cryptnote".

...