West Mosul residents start mammoth task of rebuilding

Near Mosul's war-ravaged historic heart, Maher al-Nejmawi watches a worker repainting his long-abandoned stall. Residents of Iraq's second city are trying to put their lives back together after months of fighting.



Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi Monday declared Mosul finally retaken from Daesh (ISIS), which seized the city and swaths of other territory in 2014 .



On a shopping street in the Mosul al-Jadida neighborhood outside the Old City, a foul stench rises from sewage flowing into the gutters that run alongside sidewalks strewn with rubbish.



The infrastructure in west Mosul, however, has been destroyed, the 49-year-old engineer says.



Monday, the United Nations' refugee agency warned that basic services such as water, electricity and infrastructure including schools and hospitals would need to be rebuilt or repaired.

...