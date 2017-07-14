HRW blasts purported executions by Iraq troops

Human Rights Watch Thursday condemned videos circulating on social media purportedly showing Iraqi forces killing and beating men suspected of being Daesh (ISIS) fighters in Mosul. Two videos seen by the Associated Press were posted to Facebook earlier this week, a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared "total victory" in Mosul.



In one of the videos, soldiers are seen shouting at, kicking and beating several men – apparently captured Daesh fighters – in a room.



There, soldiers are shooting the bodies of two men who had already been thrown to the ground below.



Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul after the city was held by nearly three years by Daesh.



Thursday, Human Rights Watch reported that Iraqi security forces forcibly moved dozens of women and children with alleged links to Daesh to a tent camp near Mosul that authorities describe as a "rehabilitation camp".

