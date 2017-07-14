Tillerson leaves Gulf with no end in sight to Qatar crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Thursday wrapped up a four-day mission to the Gulf with little sign of progress in resolving the diplomatic crisis pitting Saudi Arabia and its allies against Qatar. Tillerson met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for the second time in 48 hours, together with a Kuwaiti mediator, on the final leg of his trip.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have put in place a boycott on Qatar since June 5, presenting the emirate with a list of 13 demands with which to comply to end the worst political crisis in the region for years.



Speaking in Doha Tuesday, Tillerson described Qatar as being "reasonable" in its dispute with the four states.

