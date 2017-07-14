US-backed forces in new push against Daesh in Raqqa

U.S.-backed forces captured a new district from Daesh (ISIS) in Syria's Raqqa but struggled to hold their positions against suicide car bombers, a fighter in the city and a monitor said.



The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, seized the eastern Batani district from the extremist group on Thursday.



An SDF fighter near Al-Rumeilah told AFP on Thursday that suicide attackers were using explosives-laden vehicles to hold back the SDF.



According to Abdel Rahman, Daesh has slowed down the SDF's push in other parts of Raqqa, including the Old City.

