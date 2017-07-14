UNFPA MoU aims for international coexistence

The Constituent Council of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and United Nations Population Fund signed a memorandum of understanding Friday, aiming for future cooperation in preventing extremism and promoting tolerance.



Chairman of the Constituent Council of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Jarwan signed the memorandum of understanding the UNFPA's New York headquarters with Director of Governance and Multilateral Relations Kwabena Osei-Danquah.

