FILE - In this July 2016 file photo, Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen speaks to members of the media at his compound, in Saylorsburg, Pa. Turkey commemorates the first anniversary of the July 15 failed military attempt to overthrow Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The government has blamed the coup of the influential movement led by U.S.-based Gulen, who runs a network of schools, dormitories, media outlets, universities, and whose followers are accused of infiltrating state institutions.