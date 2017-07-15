Syria’s displaced begin returning home

Worn out from months of living in tents, about 150 Syrian families decided this week to return to the city of Homs – even if it meant going back to a life under Assad's rule.



The families arriving in Homs Tuesday returned from a camp outside Jarablus, a hot and dusty north Syrian town with a large Turkish military presence.



They had left their city earlier this year, when the government restored its authority over Waer, Homs' last rebel-held neighborhood. More than 20,000 people – fighters, draft-dodgers, dissidents and their families – fled to northern Syria, where Syrian rebels still hold territory, in some places in conjunction with the Turkish military.



Other camp residents still in northern Syria, including Radwan al-Hendawi, denied the rebels forced the men in the camps to fight – though everyone reached by the Associated Press who had passed through the Jarablus camp said conditions were wretched.



He spoke to the AP by Skype. He described life in the camp as worse than living under a government siege in Homs.

...