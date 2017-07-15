BEIRUT

Middle East

Syria’s displaced begin returning home

This photo released Tuesday, July. 11, 2017 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Syrians holding pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad as they arrive from Jarablus, in Aleppo province, to their old neighborhood of al-Waer, in Homs, Syria. They left their homes to escape the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and now they are going back. Worn out by hardship and depravations of months of living in tents, about 150 Syrian families decided this week to return to the city of

 
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Daily Star on July 15, 2017, on page 8.

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here