Tensions rise after deadly Jerusalem attack

Three gunmen opened fire on Israeli police in Jerusalem Friday, killing two before fleeing to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound where they too were shot dead in one of the city's most serious incidents in recent years.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone later as tensions rose over the attack and its aftermath.



The three attackers, 1948 Palestinians aged between 19 and 29, were shot dead by police.



The site where the attackers were killed is the scene of regular clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police, but gunfire there is rare.



"I have very little information about it, but it doesn't mean you should close the mosque for prayers," he told journalists at the nearby Lions Gate entrance to the Old City.



According to his son Jihad Hussein, he was later detained by Israeli police, who declined to comment.

