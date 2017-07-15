Berlin "dismayed and furious" over murder of German women in Egypt

An Egyptian man stabbed two German tourists to death and wounded four others Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, after apparently searching out foreigners to attack, officials and witnesses said.



The knifeman killed the two German women and wounded two other tourists at the Zahabia hotel in Hurghada, then swam to a neighboring beach to attack at least two more people at the Sunny Days El Palacio resort before being caught by staff and arrested, officials and security sources said.



The warning followed an attack in May by Daesh (ISIS) on Copts traveling to a monastery in central Egypt that killed 29 people.



Hurghada, some 400 kilometers south of the capital Cairo, is one of Egypt's most popular vacation spots on the Red Sea.

...