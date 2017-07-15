U.S.-backed forces seize new Raqqa district

U.S.-backed forces have captured a new district from militants in Syria's Raqqa but struggled Friday to hold their positions against suicide car bombers, a fighter in the city and an activist group said.



The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, seized the eastern Batani district from Daesh (ISIS) Thursday.



An SDF fighter near Al-Rumeilah told AFP Thursday that suicide attackers were using explosive-laden vehicles to hold back the SDF.



According to Abdel-Rahman, Daesh has slowed down the SDF's push in other parts of Raqqa.



The SDF has captured around 30 percent of the city since breaking into it on June 6, according to the Britain-based Observatory.



Friday, Syrian government airstrikes on the rebel-held areas of Ain Tarma and neighboring Zamalka in the Eastern Ghouta region, near Damascus, killed seven people including two children, the Observatory said.



The first three were set out by the Security Council, while terrorism was added at the regime's insistence.

