Turkey celebrates defeat of anti-Erdogan putsch

Turkey on Saturday holds an intense series of events to celebrate the first anniversary of the defeat of last year's attempted coup, showcasing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's grip on power on the heels of a new purge of state employees.



Two hundred and forty nine people, not including the plotters, were killed when a disgruntled faction in the army sent tanks into the streets and war planes into the sky in a violent bid to overthrow Erdogan after one-and-a-half decades in power.



Erdogan also shored up his position by winning an April 16 referendum on enhancing his powers.



The commemorations will for Erdogan be a helpful riposte to a giant opposition rally -- the largest in years -- held last Sunday by the head of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu at the end of a nearly one month foot march pushing for "justice" in Turkey.



Erdogan, at the center of the events, will to take part in a people's march on the Istanbul bridge across the Bosphorus that saw bloody fighting a year ago.

...