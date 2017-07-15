France wades into Qatar row, urges end to punitive measures

Qatar's foreign minister said Friday it would be unfair to describe U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's shuttle diplomacy to find a solution for a major Persian Gulf feud as a failure, insisting that the crisis "cannot be solved in a day".



Qatar vehemently denies allegation of supporting extremist groups, though it has provided aid that helps Islamist groups that others have branded as terrorists, such as the Muslim Brotherhood and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



Those countries are insisting that Qatar agree to a 13-point list of demands that includes shutting down Qatar's flagship Al-Jazeera network and other news outlets, cutting ties with Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, limiting Qatar's ties with Iran and expelling Turkish troops stationed in the tiny Gulf country.

...