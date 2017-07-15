Return to Mosul a distant dream for many displaced

Yassin Najem knows he has to start again from scratch.



The unprecedented destruction in the country's second city and the unstable security situation will delay the return home of hundreds of thousands of people who fled.



The tented alleyways of Camp Hasan Sham were deserted apart from a few children in dusty pajamas who ventured outside as their parents dozed under canvas or plastic sheeting.



Men who did go outside wrapped their heads in wet toweling.



Since the Iraqi security forces' offensive on Mosul began in October, more than a million civilians have fled the violence and more than 825,000 have yet to return, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).



But as some semblance of calm accompanies the end of major combat in western districts of the city, some people are trying to go home.

...