Egypt knife attacker first sat, spoke with 2 German victims

The Egyptian university graduate who stabbed two German women to death at a popular Red Sea resort first sat and spoke to them in fluent German before producing a large kitchen knife and attacking them, security officials said Saturday.



No group claimed responsibility for the Friday attack, but it appeared to have been inspired by recent calls made by the local affiliate of Daesh (ISIS) on its followers to attack Egypt's minority Christians and foreign tourists.



Police are meanwhile interviewing 15 hotel workers to piece together what happened.



Germany on Saturday gave the first official confirmation that the two tourists killed by Shaaban were German nationals, but gave no other information. Local German media reports, however, said the two were residing in Hurghada, not tourists.



The attack on the tourists took place just hours after five policemen were killed in a shooting near some of Egypt's most famous pyramids in the greater Cairo area.



Daesh militants have vowed to attack Egypt's minority Christians, as punishment for supporting President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi who, as defense minister, led the military's 2013 ouster of the Islamist Mohammed Morsi, a freely elected president whose one year in office proved divisive.

...