Israel to reopen Jerusalem holy site after deadly assault

Israel will gradually reopen a Jerusalem holy site Sunday after taking the rare step of shutting it down following a deadly assault there that sparked concerns of a fresh round of violence.



For the first time in decades, Israel closed the site -- known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount -- on Friday after an attack by three 1948 Palestinians who opened fire from the sacred site with automatic weapons and killed two police officers before being shot dead inside the compound.



During that period, Israeli forces have killed more than 255 Palestinians, most of them said by Israel to be attackers while others were killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

