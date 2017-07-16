Turkey must stick to democratic values to join EU: Juncker

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker on Sunday urged Turkey to uphold democratic values if it hopes to join the European Union, after a year of purges following a coup bid.



"Europe's hand remains outstretched," he added, but it expects that "Turkey too should clearly show its European colours and emphatically take basic European values to heart".



In his speech, Erdogan vowed to sign any bill lawmakers pass on reintroducing the death penalty -- seen as a red line that would shut down Turkey's hopes of joining the EU.



Following last year's coup bid, Erdogan embarked on the biggest purge in Turkey's history, arresting 50,000 people and sacking almost three times as many.

...