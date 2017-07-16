Iran front pages mourn trailblazing female mathematician

Iranian media have hailed trailblazing Iran-born mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani following her death from cancer, with her image blazoned across newspaper front pages on Sunday.



In some cases newspapers even broke with tradition and portrayed Mirzakhani without her hair covered by a hijab -- mandatory for women in public since the Islamic republic's 1979 revolution.



Mirzakhani was born and studied in Iran before leaving to pursue her career in the United States.



Other newspapers continued to use older photographs or sketches showing Mirzakhani wearing a headscarf.

