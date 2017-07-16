Defiant Erdogan attacks EU, promises to bring back death penalty

A defiant President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday stepped up his attack on the European Union, saying Turkey had to go its own way and vowing to bring back the death penalty if parliament passes it.



The speech, in front of the presidential palace in Ankara in the early hours of Sunday, wound up a marathon session of public appearances by Erdogan in both the capital and Istanbul to mark the anniversary of last year's failed coup.



Some 150,000 people have been sacked or suspended from their jobs and more than 50,000 detained on suspicion of links to the U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for the attempted putsch.



He also said he would approve, "without hesitation" the death penalty, if parliament voted to bring it back -- a move that would effectively end Turkey's bid to join the European Union.

...