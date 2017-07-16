Iran president's brother arrested on financial crime charges

This file photo taken on April 3, 2015 shows Hossein Fereydoun, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's younger brother and advisor, during a press conference for Rouhani in the capital Tehran.
/ AFP / Atta KENARE
Iran says jails US dual national for 10 years for spying
Iran judiciary chief slams Rouhani election pledges
Over 60 electoral "violations" in run-up to Iran vote: judiciary
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Iran says jails US dual national for 10 years for spying
Iran judiciary chief slams Rouhani election pledges
Over 60 electoral "violations" in run-up to Iran vote: judiciary
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE