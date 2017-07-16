Turkey detains newspaper editor over coup column: newspaper



Turkish authorities detained the editor of a regional newspaper over a column she wrote criticising the government for exaggerating the importance of last year's coup attempt, the newspaper said.



Yeliz Koray, editor of the Kocaeli Koz newspaper in the northwestern province of Izmit, was detained at her home late on Saturday, the newspaper said.



In a column entitled "I'll Eat Your Epic", Koray criticised the government for what she said was an overemphasis on the events of July 15 last year, saying it paled in significance next to World War I and major battles in Turkish history.



She said the government had not done enough to expose what happened on the night, when rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and planes in an attempt to topple Erdogan.

