Egypt says 9 militants killed in Sinai

Security forces killed nine militants in the Sinai Peninsula and destroyed 15 vehicles transporting weapons into Egypt across its western border, the military said in statements on Sunday.



The "extremists" were killed in two separate incidents in the middle Sinai, but the military did not say when they took place.



The military said a planned "hostile act" was foiled after "a highly dangerous terrorist" group was discovered and tracked, and six militants were killed in a mountainous area.



The extremists have threatened to carry out further attacks on Christians, who make up about 10 percent of Egypt's 90 million people.

