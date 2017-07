People wave Turkish flags and shout slogans for the first anniversary of the during the first anniversary of a failed coup attempt on July 16, 2017 at Taksim Square in Istanbul. Turkey is marking one year since the defeat of the coup aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with mass rallies seeking to showcase national unity in a divided society and his grip on power. The authorities have declared July 15, an annual national holiday of "democracy and unity", billing the foiling of the