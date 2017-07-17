No burial for a Raqqa family’s dead

While thousands of people scramble to flee Syria's battle-torn Raqqa, members of the Sheikh Wais family bravely headed back in to recover the bodies of loved ones killed there.



When Daesh overran the city in early 2014, thousands of the city's minority residents fled.



The Sheikh Wais family was one of the few Syrian Kurdish clans to stay in their native city.



As the U.S.-backed SDF tightened the noose around Raqqa earlier this year, Daesh turned parts of the city into "military zones" – including the family's home district of Al-Rumeilah. The Sheikh Wais family fled across the city to a bakery where they used to work, in the western district of Al-Daraya.



Desperate for closure, the remaining members of the Sheikh Wais family gathered last week at a camp for the displaced in Ain Issa, over 50 kilometers north of Raqqa.

...