Israel opposes cease-fire in south Syria: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel opposes the cease-fire deal in southwestern Syria brokered by the United States and Russia, after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.



The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it has documented the deaths of 331,765 people across Syria since the conflict erupted in mid-March 2011 with anti-government protests.



A total of 18,243 children and 11,427 women were among the civilians killed, the Observatory said.



The figures were the latest provided by the Observatory since March when it said 320,000 people, including 96,000 civilians, had been killed.



In its latest report, the Observatory said a total of 116,774 members of the regime forces or regime supporters have been killed in Syria since the conflict began.

