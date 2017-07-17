Worshippers snub Israeli Al-Aqsa reopening

Israel reopened Jerusalem's holy site Sunday that closed after an attack killed two policemen, but Muslim worshippers were refusing to enter due to new security measures including metal detectors and cameras.



At midday, Israeli police opened two of the nine gates to Haram al-Sharif compound to allow worshippers to enter through the newly erected detectors.



Police said some 200 people entered the compound.



Three 1948 Palestinian attackers opened fire on Israeli police Friday in Jerusalem's Old City before fleeing to the compound, where they were shot dead by security forces.



Haram al-Sharif is central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians fearing Israel may seek to assert further control over it.



Sunday, Israeli ministers gave initial approval to a bill aimed at making it harder for the government to give Palestinians parts of Jerusalem as part of a future peace deal.The bill, proposed by Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the far-right Jewish Home, determines that any ceding of lands considered by Israel to be part of Jerusalem would necessitate a two-thirds majority vote in Parliament.

...