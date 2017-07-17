Rouhani’s brother detained on corruption charges

Iran's judiciary Sunday announced the arrest of President Hassan Rouhani's brother Hossein Fereydoun on financial crime charges, in a long-running feud between two of the country's centers of power.



The conservative-dominated judiciary has clashed with Rouhani, who has sought to ease social restrictions and release political prisoners.



News of the arrest comes a year after the head of the General Inspection Organization, Naser Seraj, first accused Fereydoun, who is a close confidant and gatekeeper to Rouhani, of financial violations.



The moderate president changed his surname to Rouhani, meaning "spiritual," after joining the seminary decades ago.



The attacks on Fereydoun began around the same time as the pay scandal last summer – both milked by conservatives to smear Rouhani in the buildup to the presidential election in May.

...