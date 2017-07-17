Jordanian soldier convicted in killing of 3 American troops

A military court convicted a Jordanian soldier on Monday in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers at a Jordanian air base and sentenced him to life in prison with hard labor.



Jordan initially said the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying entry rules, a claim that was later withdrawn.



In Jordan, life in prison can mean 20 years, with time off for good behavior.



Earlier this year, a Jordanian soldier who killed seven Israeli schoolgirls in a 1997 shooting rampage was released after 20 years.

