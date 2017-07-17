Rights activists testify to prosecutors at Turkish court

Ten human rights activists including Amnesty International's Turkey director testified to prosecutors in Istanbul Monday in a case Amnesty slammed as a "travesty of justice".



Idil Eser, director of Amnesty International Turkey, was detained on July 5 along with seven other activists and two foreign trainers during a digital security and information management workshop on Buyukada, an island south of Istanbul.



Eight of those detained are Turkish rights activists, including Ilknur Ustun of the Women's Coalition and Veli Acu of the Human Rights Agenda Association.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this month that the activists were detained on a tip-off that they were working against the government, comparing them to coup plotters involved in last year July 15 failed putsch.

...