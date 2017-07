(FILES) This file photo taken on April 3, 2015 shows Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (L) satnding alongside Hossein Fereydoun, President Rouhani's younger brother and advisor, during a press conference for Rouhani in the capital Tehran. Fereydoun has been arrested on financial crime charges, the judiciary said on July 16, 2017. "Multiple investigations have been conducted regarding this person, also other people have been investigated, some of whom are in jail," said deputy judiciary chief