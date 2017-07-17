Syrian army sweeps across Daesh-held territory: state media

Summary
Syrian government forces have swept across territory south of the Daesh (ISIS) stronghold of Raqqa, capturing a string of villages and oilfields from the militants, state media said Monday.
Rival Syrian government troops have also chipped away at IS-held territory in the broader province.
Last month, regime forces targeted the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance west of Raqqa.
More than 330,000 people have been killed since Syria's conflict erupted in March 2011 with anti-government protests.
...