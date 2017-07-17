Islamic leaders boycott Jerusalem site over metal detectors

Islamic leaders called on Muslims on Monday to boycott a Jerusalem holy site at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a gesture of protest after Israel set up metal detectors at the site's entrance gates following a deadly Arab attack there last week.



For the first time in decades, Israel closed the site -- sacred to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount -- on Friday, after three Arab Muslim Israeli nationals opened fired from the holy compound with automatic weapons, killing two police officers before they were shot and killed.



Israel reopened the compound to Muslim worshippers on Sunday after imposing new security measures, including metal detectors at the entrance gates and additional security cameras.



The Waqf, Jordan's Islamic authority that manages religious affairs at the site, was outraged over the metal detectors.



Jerusalem police commissioner Yoram Halevy said the metal detectors were necessary for the site to reopen.

