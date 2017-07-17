BEIRUT

Middle East

Islamic leaders boycott Jerusalem site over metal detectors

Israeli border police officers stand guard as Muslim men pray outside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Adnan Husseini, the Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem, said Sunday that arrangements at the Muslim-administered holy site need to return to how they were before a deadly attack last week, in which three Arab Israelis shot dead two police officers before being killed. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Associated Press

 

Recommended

Advertisement

Comments

Your feedback is important to us!

We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.

Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.

Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)

comments powered by Disqus

Advertisement
Advertisement

FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE

Interested in knowing more about this story?

Click here