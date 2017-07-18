EU puts sanctions on Syrian scientists, military officials

The European Union imposed sanctions on 16 Syrian scientists and military officials Monday for their suspected involvement in a chemical attack in northern Syria in April that killed scores of civilians.



The U.N.'s chemical watchdog, the OPCW, last month concluded that the nerve agent sarin was used as a chemical weapon in the April 4 attack in the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed at least 87 people including children.



The latest sanctions take the number of people placed under European Union sanctions related to the Syrian conflict to 255, the council of EU governments said in a statement. Existing EU sanctions are also in place on 67 companies linked to Assad's government.

...