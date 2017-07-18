UAE minister denies any hacking of Qatar

Qatar said earlier that a Washington Post report, which cited U.S. officials, had shown that the United Arab Emirates was involved in an alleged hack of Qatar's state news agency in late May that helped spark a diplomatic crisis in the Gulf.



The move came two weeks after Qatar's news agency, QNA, carried a story quoting Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani as praising Gaza's ruling Hamas movement and calling Iran an "Islamic power".



Fellow Gulf states had already rejected Qatar's explanation and said Sheikh Tamim's reported remarks reflected deliberate ambiguities in Qatar's policies that have undermined stability in the region.



Gargash said the United Arab Emirates would not ask foreign companies to choose between doing business with it or Qatar, but suggested international monitoring of Qatar was needed.

