Palestinians protest, pray outside Al-Aqsa

Muslims heeded calls Monday not to enter Jerusalem's holy site and protested outside after Israeli authorities installed metal detectors at entrances to the ultrasensitive compound following an attack that killed two policemen.



The Waqf, Jordan's Islamic authority that manages religious affairs at the site, was outraged over the metal detectors.



Several hundred people could be seen praying outside two different entrances to the site Monday.



Israeli police said in the evening that some 200 Palestinians tried to block a road near the site's entrance gate and threw stones at officers who dispersed them.



Israel installed the metal detectors after Friday's attack near the holy site that saw three 1948 Palestinians open fire on Israeli police.

