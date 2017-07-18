Turkish court jails 6 human rights activists pending trial

A court in Istanbul ordered six human rights activists -- including Amnesty International's Turkey director -- formally arrested Tuesday pending a trial over accusations that they aided an armed terror group, adding to concerns over human rights in the country.



Four others activists were released from custody pending the outcome of a trial.



Those ordered jailed include Amnesty's Turkey director, Idil Eser, and activists from the Helsinki Citizens Assembly and the Human Rights' Agenda Association.



Eser is the second top Amnesty International official in Turkey to be arrested.

