US: Iran complying with nuclear deal but defying its spirit

The Trump administration told Congress for a second time Monday that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal and can keep enjoying sanctions relief, even as it insisted Tehran would face consequences for breaching "the spirit" of the deal.



Trump first told Congress in April that Iran was indeed complying.



Although the language was toughened to add the declaration that Iran is "in default of the spirit" of the deal, Iran will continue receiving the same sanctions relief that it did under former President Barack Obama.



Still undecided about whether to withdraw from the deal, Trump must either vouch for Tehran's compliance or try to claim Iran is breaching it -- even though the International Atomic Energy Agency that monitors the deal says it is not.



Under the deal struck by Obama and other world leaders, Iran agreed to roll back its nuclear program -- long suspected of being aimed at developing atomic weapons -- in return for billions of dollars in sanctions relief. The deal does not address global concerns about Iran's non-nuclear activities, but also doesn't prevent the U.S. and others from punishing Iran for those activities.

...