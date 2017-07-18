Suicide bomber kills four in Kurdish-held Syrian northeast

In this file photo, women mourn at a cemetary in Syria's Kurdish border town of Kobane in northern Syria, on July 16, 2017. More than 330,000 people have been killed in the Syrian conflict. / AFP / BULENT KILIC
Kurdish fighters say they clash with Turkish forces in northwest Syria
Syria says it extended cease-fire in south through end of Saturday
Militant Saudi cleric survives assassination attempt in Syria
