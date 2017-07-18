Prosecutors checking whether German teenager arrested in Mosul

German prosecutors said on Tuesday they were checking reports that a 16-year-old German teenager under investigation for supporting Daesh (ISIS) was among five women arrested in the Iraqi city of Mosul.



Iraqi forces last week declared victory over Daesh in Mosul, though clashes continue in parts of the Old City.



Die Welt newspaper said the five women had been detained during the military operations in the city and it identified the German teenager only as Linda W.



A German foreign ministry source said the ministry was seeking information on the nationality of the five women detained in Mosul, adding that anybody with a German passport would be offered consular assistance.

...