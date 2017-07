Nearly a dozen Syrian rebels have been killed in hit-and-run clashes with a U.S.-backed alliance dominated by Kurdish forces in the country's north, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.



Rebels were locked in their second day of fighting on Tuesday with units from the Syrian Democratic Forces around the village of Ain Daqna.



Turkey has backed rebels in Syria's north to take on both Daesh (ISIS) as well as the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which make up the bulk of the SDF.

...