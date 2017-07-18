Saudi police question woman who wore miniskirt in video

Saudi authorities are investigating footage of a woman in a miniskirt and crop top walking through a historic site in the ultraconservative kingdom posted to social media over the weekend.



The Commission of the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice -- Saudi Arabia's "morality police" -- on Sunday also confirmed it was investigating the case in coordination with "relevant authorities" via Twitter.



Many have come to the defence of the girl, pointing out the privileges afforded to Western women by Saudi authorities.

...