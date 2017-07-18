Muslims again boycott holy site over Israeli security measures

Muslims boycotted a Jerusalem holy site for the third day running Tuesday after Israeli authorities installed metal detectors and cameras at entrances to the sensitive compound following an attack that killed two policemen.



The attack and new security measures have increased Israeli-Palestinian tensions.



On Tuesday, a 30-year-old Palestinian carried out a car-ramming attack in the occupied West Bank near the city of Hebron, lightly wounding two Israeli soldiers before being shot dead.



It was not clear if the attack was linked to the Jerusalem tensions.



Israeli police said six arrests had been made overnight in two separate areas of Jerusalem.



Israel closed the site for two days following the attack, angering Muslims and Jordan, the site's custodian.

...