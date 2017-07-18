Aid blocked from Yemeni capital because journalists were on board

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen prevented a United Nations flight carrying aid agency staff from travelling to the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on Tuesday because three international journalists were also aboard, aviation sources said.



The coalition, which intervened in the Yemen conflict in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, controls the airspace over Yemen and can prevent any flights made without prior permission.



Aviation sources said the flight was prevented from taking off from Djibouti to Sanaa because three BBC journalists were on it.



Separately on Tuesday, an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemeni rebels struck a vehicle packed with fleeing civilians, killing at least 11 people, Yemeni security officials said.

...