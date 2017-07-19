U.S., British volunteers battle Daesh in Raqqa

Hunkered down on the top floor of an abandoned building, two Americans and a British volunteer face off against Daesh (ISIS) snipers in the Syrian city of Raqqa. The trio, including two who served in the French Foreign Legion and the war in Iraq, have made the war against Daesh their own.



Iranian and Lebanese fighters have sided with the Syrian government, deepening the sectarian nature of the conflict that has killed over 400,000 people and displaced over 11 million, half of Syria's prewar population.



The U.S. military has developed a close relationship with the YPG and its extension, the Syrian Democratic Forces, in the war against Daesh.



Some Western volunteers have died in battle.



"I am not a terrorist," said Macer Gifford, a 30-year-old former broker in London, who came to Syria three years ago to volunteer first with the Kurdish militia. Now he is fighting with an Assyrian militia, also part of the U.S-backed forces battling Daesh.



The Nov. 13, 2015, attacks – claimed by Daesh – killed 130 people at Paris cafes, the national stadium and the Bataclan, where 90 died.

...