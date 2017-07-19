Zarif hopes Yemen war won’t lead to Iran, Saudi direct conflict

A Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015, backing government forces fighting Iran-allied Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia and Iran compete for influence in the Middle East, also supporting rival groups in Syria's civil war.



Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said in May that any struggle for influence between the kingdom and Iran ought to take place "inside Iran, not in Saudi Arabia".



In Yemen, meanwhile, a coalition airstrike struck a vehicle packed with fleeing civilians Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, Yemeni security officials said.



The war has been mired in stalemate for most of the last two years, with more than 10,000 civilians killed and 3 million displaced.

