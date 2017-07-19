Rebel-Kurd clashes kill 15 in north Syria: Observatory

More than a dozen Syrian rebels have died in hit-and-run clashes with a U.S.-backed alliance dominated by Kurdish forces in the country's north, an activist group said Tuesday.



The Turkish-backed rebels were locked in a second day of fighting Tuesday with units from the Syrian Democratic Forces around the village of Ain Daqna.



It lies on a sliver of land contested by the SDF and Turkish-backed rebels.



Turkey has backed rebels in Syria's north to take on both Daesh and the YPG.



That places it at odds with Washington over the United States' support for the SDF, which is fighting to oust Daesh from its Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.

